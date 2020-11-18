Need a Covid-19 test before Thanksgiving? Here's where to go in Charlotte

Mecklenburg County is opening a new testing site at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday, in addition to several other sites running tests for potential travelers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina and Mecklenburg County health officials have been adamant about not gathering in groups or traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. However, they all agree that if you're going to travel, it's important to get a coronavirus test before meeting with others.

Officials will open a brand new testing site on Friday at Bojangles Coliseum to help keep up with the demand of those needing testing. The site on East Independence Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Friday, Nov. 20.

Additional testing sites include:

NW Clinic (extended hours ahead of the holiday): 2845 Beatties Ford Road. Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(extended hours ahead of the holiday): 2845 Beatties Ford Road. Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Target University City (testing event): 8120 University City Boulevard. Friday, Nov. 30 through Sunday Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(testing event): 8120 University City Boulevard. Friday, Nov. 30 through Sunday Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Urgent Care Facilities (hours and locations vary)

(hours and locations vary) Primary Care Offices

CVS/Walgreens locations (hours and locations vary)

Health officials say with demand for testing increasing, the turnaround for results is increasing as well. Patients should expect a two to three day turnaround time.

Local college campus will be offering exit testing to students and staff leaving for the Thanksgiving holiday. Those campuses include UNCC, Johnson & Wales and Davidson College.

According to Mecklenburg County health officials, Covid-19 testing is recommended for anyone who: