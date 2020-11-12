Mecklenburg County health officials give COVID-19 update

As cases reach record levels in the state, Mecklenburg County Health Director had previously warned of a COVID-19 surge before Christmas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are set to give an update to COVID-19 data in the county Friday afternoon.

As of Friday morning there were 49,374 cases of Coronavirus reported in Mecklenburg County. 481 people have died.

Earlier this month, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she was worried about a new peak of cases before the Christmas holiday.

The update comes just hours before a statewide curfew and tighter restrictions go into effect meant to curb rising COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

On Friday, more than 7,540 cases were reported in the state. That's the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began and tops the previous record-high by more than 1,000 daily cases.