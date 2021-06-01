'It will give us some freedom back' COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Cabarrus County

No pre-registration is required in Cabarrus County so people began lining up in their vehicles hours ahead of the 10 a.m. start time Tuesday.

CONCORD, N.C. — Jerry Dennis walked around an empty parking lot at the Cabarrus County Arena and Events center early Wednesday morning, "just exercising a bit," he said.

Dennis' wife was inside their car which was one of about a dozen parked right outside waiting for the Arena to open for Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine process.

At 4:30 a.m., there were three cars. By 6:00 a.m. there were more than two dozen cars in line.

Dennis said he arrived around 5 a.m., ahead of the 10 a.m. start time, but four cars were already ahead of him.

"I wanted to make sure to get here before they run out," he said with a smile.

"This has got to be the worst situation ever," Dennis said about how the pandemic has affected his life.

Phase 1B starts Wednesday in several counties, including Cabarrus. Seniors 75 years and older can get their vaccination between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through at least Friday.

Since there is no need for seniors to set an appointment in Cabarrus County before coming to the vaccination area, cars started lining up in the early hours of the morning.

County Health officials say if seniors have insurance, they can bring their cards, but it's not a requirement. They also do not have to prove residency, but do need documentation showing their age.