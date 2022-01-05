Davidson basketball to require vaccination for fans at home games

All spectators at Davidson men's and women's basketball must be fully vaccinated to attend games at Belk Arena, effective Jan. 8.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College announced that it will require all fans to be fully vaccinated for men's and women's basketball games at John M. Belk Arena, effective Jan. 8, 2022.

The new requirement will apply to everyone 5 and older. All people 12 and older must be fully vaccinated, while children between 5 and 11 must show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All adults fans will be required to show proof of vaccination with their vaccination card or a digital copy that matches their photo ID.

Davidson staff and students can show their college ID as proof of vaccination due to the school's policy. Davidson's indoor mask mandate will remain in effect for all visitors.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow for additional time at the entrance.

