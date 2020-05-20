Debate over requiring face masks heating up in the Carolinas

Governors of both North and South Carolina have not issued any requirements at the state level, but some counties and cities have begun setting their own mandates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As businesses nationwide continue to reopen, the debate over whether people should be required to wear face masks is heating up.

The latest clash between a customer and store employeewent viral after the customer began filming. In the 37-second video, which has more than 6.8 million views, a customer who appears to be in a checkout line at Costco can be heard telling an employee whose name tag says Tison, “I’m going to show my 3,000 followers on my Instagram feed, mostly locals.”

The Costco employee responds, “Hi everyone, I work for Costco and I’m asking this member to put on a mask because that’s our company policy, so you either wear the mask or…” That’s when the employee is cut off. The man then turns the camera back at himself and says, “and I’m not doing it because I woke up in a free country.”

The man can then be heard berating the Costco employee before the video ends.

The Costco employee is being praised online for his handling of the situation; a situation which highlights a reality for many retail workers who are having to enforce stores' rules and public health guidelines on masks.

The question at the center of the reopening debate is should facemasks be required in public or just recommended?

Governors of both North and South Carolina have not issued any requirements at the state level, but some counties and cities have begun setting their own mandates. For example, in the town of Davidson, commissioners voted Tuesday to allow businesses the option.

In Durham, masks are required in public, while in Mecklenburg County a decision may come soon as North Carolina heads into Phase 2.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone over the age of 2 wear a mask in public, especially at places where social distancing isn’t possible. Doctors say viral droplets can be spread by coughing, sneezing and even talking and say face masks can prevent spread, especially by those not showing any symptoms.

Cloth, reusable and disposable face masks are now also widely available, both in stores and online. On Target.com, you can buy a 10 pack for $15. Some of the most affordable however found on Amazon, where you can get a three-pack of washable cloth masks for just $7.