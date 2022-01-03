Some COVID-19 testing centers in Charlotte closed or opening later due to severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare announced Monday morning that each of its locations in Charlotte will be delayed opening by three hours because of high winds and rain.
StarMed said its Matthews Theatre, Barnette Elementary and Garinger High testing locations will remain closed Monday.
The first major winter storm of the season brought heavy snowfall to the North Carolina mountains Monday, with up to 8" possible in some of the higher elevations.
The storm is expected to linger through around 10 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulation expected along the Interstate 40 corridor as far east as Greensboro, North Carolina. The Charlotte area is expected to mostly get heavy rain, but some snowflakes could mix in with the rain in some locations.
STARMED TESTING CENTERS
StarMed – Freemore
4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Thurs: 9am - 6pm
Fri: 10am - 6pm
Sat & Sun: 10am - 4pm
StarMed – Eastland
5344-B Central Ave, Charlotte
(Testing located across the street, in the parking lot of the old Eastland Mall)
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Thurs: 9am - 6pm
Fri: 10am - 6pm
Sat & Sun: 10am - 4pm
Mecklenburg County Public Health – Northwest
2845 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Fri: 10am - 4pm
Compare Foods
201 W Arrowood Rd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon: 3pm - 7pm
Sat: 11am - 4pm
Cinemark 10
9508 Northeast Ct, Matthews
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm
Auto Selection of Charlotte
6859 South Blvd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Sat: 9am - 6pm
Garinger High School
1100 Eastway Dr, Charlotte
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 8am - 2pm
Waddell Virtual Academy
8300 Nations Ford Rd, Charlotte
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 10am - 3pm
James Martin Middle School
7800 IBM Dr, Charlotte
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 10am - 3pm
Rocky River High School
10505 Clear Creek Commerce Dr, Mint Hill
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm
Barnette Elementary School
13659 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 9am - 1pm
