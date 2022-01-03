Some COVID-19 testing centers in Charlotte closed or opening later due to severe weather

The Charlotte area is expected to mostly get heavy rain, but some snowflakes could mix in with the rain in some locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare announced Monday morning that each of its locations in Charlotte will be delayed opening by three hours because of high winds and rain.

StarMed said its Matthews Theatre, Barnette Elementary and Garinger High testing locations will remain closed Monday.

The first major winter storm of the season brought heavy snowfall to the North Carolina mountains Monday, with up to 8" possible in some of the higher elevations.

The storm is expected to linger through around 10 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulation expected along the Interstate 40 corridor as far east as Greensboro, North Carolina. The Charlotte area is expected to mostly get heavy rain, but some snowflakes could mix in with the rain in some locations.

All Charlotte area testing sites are operating on a 3 hour delay due to high winds and rain. We will reassess in 2 hours. I’ll keep everyone updated. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) January 3, 2022

STARMED TESTING CENTERS

StarMed – Freemore

4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Thurs: 9am - 6pm

Fri: 10am - 6pm

Sat & Sun: 10am - 4pm

StarMed – Eastland

5344-B Central Ave, Charlotte

(Testing located across the street, in the parking lot of the old Eastland Mall)

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Thurs: 9am - 6pm

Fri: 10am - 6pm

Sat & Sun: 10am - 4pm

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Northwest

2845 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Fri: 10am - 4pm

Compare Foods

201 W Arrowood Rd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon: 3pm - 7pm

Sat: 11am - 4pm

Cinemark 10

9508 Northeast Ct, Matthews

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm

Auto Selection of Charlotte

6859 South Blvd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Sat: 9am - 6pm

Garinger High School

1100 Eastway Dr, Charlotte

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 8am - 2pm

Waddell Virtual Academy

8300 Nations Ford Rd, Charlotte

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 10am - 3pm

James Martin Middle School

7800 IBM Dr, Charlotte

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 10am - 3pm

Rocky River High School

10505 Clear Creek Commerce Dr, Mint Hill

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm

Barnette Elementary School

13659 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 9am - 1pm

