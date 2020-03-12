x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Coronavirus

Despite COVID-19 records, mobility has leveled off

Anonymous cell phone location data show activity in the Carolinas remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As Mecklenburg County and North Carolina set records for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, mobility in North Carolina and South Carolina has leveled off and remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to anonymous cell phone location data collected by Descartes Labs.

The data, analyzed by WCNC Charlotte, show the distance a typical person moves in a day. WCNC Charlotte's analysis found activity in the Carolinas slowly and steadily increased from April through mid-June. However, since then, minus a few small peaks and valleys, mobility has mostly stayed level, according to the data.

RELATED: Thanksgiving weekend wraps up with busiest air travel day since March

Despite concerns about people traveling over Thanksgiving, the data suggest there wasn't a significant spike in movement last week. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris believes people's activity during the holiday will impact the number of COVID cases.

"We do expect an increase," Harris said earlier this week. "We don't know what the extent of that will be, but we do expect one."

The data also show people in the Carolinas were slightly less active in November than they were in October, but continue to venture out more than the national average.

Mecklenburg County, however, is an exception, mirroring national mobility trends, according to the data. Mecklenburg County has remained below early March levels every day except for July 17, according to Descartes Labs.

RELATED: Does getting on a plane mean you should get a COVID test?