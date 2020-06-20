New record 1,157 virus cases in South Carolina in latest numbers

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 23,756, probable cases to 30, confirmed deaths to 644, and zero probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has set another daily record for coronavirus cases, topping 1,000 cases for the second day in a row.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Saturday 1,157 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 5 additional confirmed deaths.

There are currently 673 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 23,756, probable cases to 30, confirmed deaths to 644, and zero probable deaths.

The five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence (1), Lee (1), Oconee (1), and Richland (2) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7), York (40)

The number of new probable cases are listed below.

Greenville (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Friday, a total of 330,424 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 7,125 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.2%.

More than 60 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 63 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 168 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,116 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,365 are in use, which is a 70.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,365 inpatient beds currently used, 673 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians can Stop the Spread

Everyone is at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick