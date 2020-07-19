2,335 new SC virus cases, 19 additional deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,765, probable cases to 221, confirmed deaths to 1138 and 17 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sunday announced 2,335 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

DHEC say the new case data includes 526 new confirmed cases from July 17 that DHEC received from a private laboratory on July 18.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,765, probable cases to 221, confirmed deaths to 1138 and 17 probable deaths.

Confirmed cases: Abbeville (5), Aiken (31), Allendale (8), Anderson (33), Bamberg (32), Barnwell (24), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (120), Calhoun (15), Charleston (338), Cherokee (16), Chester (10), Chesterfield (25), Clarendon (22), Colleton (9), Darlington (37), Dillon (10), Dorchester (148), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (6), Florence (102), Georgetown (29), Greenville (194), Greenwood (21), Hampton (21), Horry (146), Jasper (9), Kershaw (37), Lancaster (24), Laurens (16), Lee (7), Lexington (98), Marion (19), Marlboro (7), McCormick (5), Newberry (23), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (90), Pickens (29), Richland (117), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (91), Sumter (21), Union (8), Williamsburg (43), York (158)

Probable cases: Dorchester (1)

Sixteen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (1), Richland (2), and Sumter (1) counties, and three of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Pickens (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Saturday, a total of 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 12,679 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.4%.

More than 80 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

At the federal government’s request, DHEC is transitioning from the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) COVID-19 module to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data. Once TeleTracking has sufficient participation and accuracy, DHEC will report from it. There may be incomplete data with significant gaps over the next few days.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.