DHEC says they're working to fix COVID-19 test backlog, says there has been 'substandard' performance at some labs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is acknowledging there is a backlog in processing COVID-19 tests and delays reporting test results and case counts since late December.
DHEC reiterated approximately 97% of COVID tests are processed in large, non-DHEC labs and those are the labs that have fallen behind due to the sheer volume of tests and COVID-related staffing issues.
In the message, DHEC says "some private testing vendors have fallen so far behind in reporting results that DHEC had to take the unprecedented step of recommending those individuals finish what would have been their isolation time or return to work if it has been more than five days.
"DHEC knows the delays being experienced by some Carolinians are unacceptable and is taking every step to hold the responsible labs and vendors accountable and get results back in a timely fashion. DHEC sincerely apologizes to all those negatively impacted by the substandard performance of select vendors and is working diligently to correct those issues. The safety and welfare of the citizens of South Carolina remain DHEC’s overriding concern."
South Carolina has seen record numbers of COVID infections since the end of last year, nearly approaching 20,000 in one day based on numbers released for last week.