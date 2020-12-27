x
Coronavirus

DHEC: 6,920 total new COVID-19 cases over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in SC

2,550 cases and 14 deaths reported Dec. 24 in South Carolina; 4,370 cases and 14 deaths reported Dec. 25.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since the daily coronavirus case numbers have been compiled in March, South Carolina has set an all time record with over 4,000 cases reported in one day. The two-day holiday total for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is 6,920 new confirmed cases and 28 additional deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates. Today’s update below includes detailed summaries of cases and deaths as of Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. However, the cumulative totals and percent positive below, and data on the website reflect the latest reported data as of Dec. 25. Tomorrow’s update (released Monday, Dec. 28) will be as of Dec. 26.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19) as of Dec. 25

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 273,659/22,520
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,764/391
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,571,920

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 136

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard) as of Dec. 25

  • 18,600 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 23.5% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

