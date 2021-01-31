SC nears 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,649 new cases reported Sunday

23 confirmed additional deaths in South Carolina and 1,841 COVID-19 patients hospitalized according to DHEC data released Jan. 31

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Sunday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 29.

There were 2,649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,355 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 23 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 6 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 687 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 1,841 new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, with 413 of those patients in intensive care and 261 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 396,712/6,6744

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,355/687

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,961,393

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

12,368 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

21.4% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.