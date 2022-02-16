Should South Carolina pregnant moms get vaccinated? DHEC says yes

A CDC study found that a two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna for pregnant people was 61 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations in infants.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced its encouraging women who are pregnant across the Palmetto State to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This push for vaccinations on soon-to-be mothers from DHEC comes after the agency revealed its support for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's findings in its Morbidity and Morality weekly report.

The report states an initial COVID-19 two-dose series during a woman's pregnancy can aid in the prevention of virus hospitalizations among infants under six months old in addition to the protection the vaccine offers for pregnant women.

“We have known for a while that a COVID-19 vaccination is completely safe and effective for pregnant people,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “This latest news from CDC is exciting because it not only confirms the benefits for those who are pregnant, but it highlights the benefits for their babies as well. We strongly encourage expectant individuals to get vaccinated and provide that added layer of protection to their babies."

The CDC study included 379 infants from a variety of twenty different pediatric hospitals. It was found that either Pfizer or Moderna is encouraged for people carrying babies, and is 61 percent effective for preventing the virus.