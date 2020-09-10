DHEC to allow indoor nursing home visits, updates COVID guidelines

DHEC will begin allowing indoor and outdoor visitation with some restrictions and guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC has released new guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities, commonly referred to as assisted living facilities.

These guidelines are also recommended for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, according to DHEC.

The guidelines for both indoor and outdoor visitation are based on the most recent CMS guidance for reopening nursing homes, as well as CDC guidance for COVID-19 in nursing homes.

The visitation status of all nursing homes and community residential care facilities in the state will begin to be provided in a new weekly report which will be available online for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

According to the new guidelines, facilities may not restrict in person visitation (outdoor and/or indoor as appropriate) unless “a reasonable clinical or safety cause” is present. This includes the facilities COVID-19 status, a resident being in isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19, the county’s positivity rate being > 10% (for indoor visitation), and lack of adherence to infection control methods. Exclusion criteria which would restrict visitation are below.

'Compassionate care' visits by family, religious leaders, or other persons who can meet the needs of the resident are permitted regardless of the facility’s visitation status.

Virtual visits and window visits remain permitted in all scenarios.

Below is the criteria for restricting outdoor visitation facilities:

There have been one or more COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents identified in the facility within the last 14 days.

Weather conditions do not allow for safe outdoor visitation, including inclement weather or excessively hot or cold temperature.

Core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention (see below) are not being maintained, including routine testing not being performed in accordance with CMS.

Below is the criteria for restricting indoor visitation facilities:

There have been one or more COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents identified in the facility within the last 14 days.

Core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention (see below) are not being maintained, including routine testing not being performed as required by CMS.

The positivity rate for the county in which the facility is located is greater than 10%.

According to the guidelines, facilities and visitors must adhere to the core principles outlines by DHEC, which include wearing a mask and social distancing.

There are also requirements outlined for facilities, visitors, and residents.

Click here to view the full guidelines.