MT HOLLY, N.C. — For most people, the family doctor is the person they rely on most for medical care. But many doctors in the Carolinas are struggling to care for longtime patients because they don’t have the coronavirus tests or the equipment they need to keep their patients or staff safe.

Dr. Greg Glass has run his family medicine practice in Mt. Holly for more than 25 years.

“This is an epidemic of epic proportions,” Glass said. “Gonna be in the history books.”

The coronavirus pandemic is also making it scary to treat some of the patients he has known for decades.

“We’re the first line of defense for a lot of patients,” Glass said. “That is the most frightening part, is it’s an invisible enemy and we don’t have any bullets to fight it.”

He’s been trying to get the COVID-19 tests for his patients for weeks now.

“The holdup is the demand,” he said. “Demand requires those with greatest need get them first.”

Late last week Glass was just about out of protective gear for him and the rest of his staff. They are already wearing the same masks over and over.

“It’s not an ideal situation,” he said. “It’s the best alternative that’s left.”

Desperate, Glass started calling around and learned about CLTGivePPE, a newly formed nonprofit collecting supplies for area doctors. PPE stands for personal protective equipment. The nonprofit gave Glass the face shields and now he is using them in his office.

“It came at a critical time,” he said. “With the next two weeks coming up that are supposed to be the worst two weeks.”

Glass says he is worried about his staff, his patients and the whole community right now.

“I think these are the most frightening two weeks that were entering,” Glass said. “It’s weathering the storm.”

CLTGivePPE is still collecting donations to give to area healthcare workers. Anyone who is able to help can drop gear off at two Goodwill locations:

Ballantyne

16025 Lancaster Hwy

Charlotte, NC 28277

16025 Lancaster Hwy Charlotte, NC 28277 Wilkinson Blvd

5301 Wilkinson Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28208

These two Goodwill donations are only open for this collection drive every Thursday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until April 23.

