CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Testing for the coronavirus is ramping up across the country and in North Carolina.

Within the past few days, state officials said they’ve completed more than 3,000 tests. However, now doctors say the increased demand is leading to some delays for the results.

WCNC Charlotte talked to a Charlotte-area doctor who said right now the focus is not on the number of tests, but about who gets tested. That's because there aren’t enough tests for everyone with symptoms to get one.

In a single day, Doctor Ryan Shelton says Tryon Medical Partners tested dozens of people for the coronavirus.

“I think the most we’ve done in a day is 80 to 85, now again, not everybody needs the test,” said Doctor Shelton.

Local hospitals are following certain criteria to administer the test. Novant Health tells WCNC Charlotte anyone should be screened if they have a cough, fever, or shortness of breath and have been in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus within the last 14 days.

People should also get tested if they have those symptoms and have tested negative for the flu.

“There’s more demand so the tests have been taking longer to get results,” says Dr. Shelton with Tryon Medical Partners.

“In a pandemic like this, days can be very meaningful,” says Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics based in the Raleigh area.

Heat Biologics is collaborating with the University of Miami to develop a much faster test; a throat swab that can be administered by a doctor or nurse.

“Our tests give the results in about thirty minutes, as opposed to other tests out there,” said Wolf. “Most other tests you’re talking really days from the time the results are sent to the lab.”

“The preferable thing would be to be testing everybody so that we could really isolate it, which is why we are taking the approach of assume you have it, stay home, so we can prevent the spread,” Dr. Shelton said.

