Covid-19 outbreak at Wingate University

According to the school, 73 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus, including at least one staff member.

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University is reporting 73 cases of Covid-19 among the school community. Those cases include mostly students, but at least one person who tested positive is an employee at the school.

According the schools online dashboard, the number of cases was most recently updated on October 2. The number of cases on campus has steadily been rising since the end of last month.

Fall classes began at the university on August 24. About one month into the students' return to campus, the school's online Covid-19 dashboard reported 26 people were positive for the virus. That number nearly doubled in two days with 51 people testing positive for Covid-19 by September 28.

The school's website also shows there is a 45 day supply of PPE on campus including hand sanitizer, disinfectant and wipes.