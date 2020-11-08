Dog tests positive for coronavirus in North Carolina, dies from 'acute illness'

A member of the family who owned the dog had previously tested positive for coronavirus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health announced it had detected the state's first case of SARS-CoV-2 in a dog on August 3.

Sadly - the dog didn't make it. On August 11, veterinarians were in the process of performing a necropsy to see what factors lead to its death.

A release from the department said a family brought their dog in to the North Carolina State Veterinary Hospital that Monday around 6 p.m., after noticing earlier in the day that the dog was having trouble breathing.

Officials did not say what time the dog died, just that it was after they had brought the dog to the Raleigh facility. Officials said the furry friend "succumbed to its acute illness."

A member of the family who owned the dog had tested positive for coronavirus, and had since tested negative.

To protect the family's privacy, the department didn't share the breed or age of the dog.

Veterinarians ran a PCR test on the sick pooch, and sent the samples to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, where scientists confirmed: the dog was positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Carl Williams, the state public health veterinarian, said pet-to-person and pet-to-pet transmission was not a concern as things stand.

“Based on the information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low,” he said.

A spokesperson for the state health department said they'd be keeping tabs on the chances of coronavirus affecting animals.