Cohen to update NC COVID-19 response as metrics show signs of leveling off

North Carolina reported over 7,100 new cases Thursday. It's the latest report indicating the state's COVID-19 metrics are trending downward.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, will provide an update on the state's response and vaccinations during a press briefing Thursday.

Thursday's report is the latest in a string of encouraging signs that North Carolina's metrics are going down. Daily case levels and positivity rates continue to level off, with the percentage of positive tests dropping to 12.2% over the past two weeks. Health experts say they're optimistic about these numbers that indicate the state is past its holiday season spike, but want to see more data before getting too excited.

Several counties in the Charlotte area began scheduling appointments for adults 65 and older, including Mecklenburg. Those appointment slots, which are scheduled for next month, quickly filled up. According to WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner, all available appointments were booked by noon Thursday.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said this week that any person who receives the first dose of the vaccine will have access to a second dose for maximum effectiveness. Harris said about 80,000 people are eligible for the next round of vaccinations.