CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced it is suspending account disconnections for non-payment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension applies to all home and business accounts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. In a statement, Duke Energy said in part, "we are here to support you during this uncertain time."

"As a part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time. Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately...We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during this pandemic. Thank you."

Piedmont Natural Gas and Charlotte Water also said they will suspend disconnections for non-payment. Mayor Vi Lyles announced Charlotte Water's decision last week on Twitter.

