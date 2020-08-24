Duke professor: COVID-19 vaccine likely won’t be widespread until at least 2022

Duke Professor David Ridley said the FDA approved convalescent plasma is exactly what is needed as the wait for a vaccine continues.

DURHAM, N.C. — The FDA recently approved convalescent plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients – it’s an emergency use approval for the treatment that’s already said to have saved thousands.

A Duke University professor said that’s exactly the kind of thing we need because he believes there won’t be widespread vaccination until 2022.

Duke Professor David Ridley has spent 20 years studying the making of vaccines and says it will be 2022 before most people can get access to a vaccine.

“That’s right I think that’s a realistic expectation," he said. "Even 2022 would be miraculous by previous standards."

Ridley said he agrees with what we’ve been hearing from Dr. Anthony Fauci and others on some level, but there’s more to it.

“I think he might be right that we might have a vaccine available this year but not at scale its just too unrealistic," Ridley said. "I've been studying vaccine manufacturing too long to believe that’s possible.”

The problem, he says? All the things that go into making and mass-producing a vaccine.

“Looking at our experience recently with toilet paper, cotton swabs — those are not complex, those are really simple and yet manufacturers had a lot of trouble scaling up to make enough home toilet paper to make cotton swabs for diagnostics to meet the needs," he said. "So if the simple stuff is hard and slow imagine how tough its gonna be for the vaccine makers.”

But he said all hope is not lost for getting back to normal next year. Remember Zika? At one point, it was so bad they almost canceled the Olympics in Brazil.

Ridley said we learned to live with Zika, and he’s hopeful we can with COVID-19 too.

“I do think we’re gonna have other workarounds – drugs, diagnostics- and other approaches that will get us back to normal sooner even without people being vaccinated at large scale," he said.