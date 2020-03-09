Dwayne Johnson, wife, daughters diagnosed with COVID-19

Johnson said he and his wife had a 'rough go' despite being disciplined during the pandemic. Now, he has some advice for his fans.

Dwayne Johnson says he, his wife and his two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19. While he said the family is recovered, he and his wife, Lauren, "had a rough go."

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Johnson said that while he's had his share of personal struggles over his life, this is different because of his responsibility to protect his family.

"This one was a real kick in the gut," Johnson said, adding that he wished it was only him who had been diagnosed.

Johnson said his daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, suffered sore throats but were otherwise OK.

"It was a little bit different for Lauren and I. We had a rough go, but we got through it," Johnson said. He did not elaborate.

Johnson said his family was infected by very close family friends who don't know how they got it.

"They are devastated that it led to them infecting our family," Johnson said.

Johnson said he's counting his blessings because he knows not everyone comes out of COVID-19 healthy.

"Some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious," Johnson said.

Johnson said his family and friends had been very disciplined throughout the coronavirus pandemic and yet they still got infected. So, he's now taking it up a notch and advising fans about what they can do to stay safe -- something he called "control the controllables." That includes having friends and family get tested before they visit and to commit to health, wellness and boosting immune systems.

Johnson also asked fans to wear face masks. He said doing so is not a political issue as some have made it out to be.

"It is the right thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do not only for yourself but your family and your loved ones but also for your fellow human beings," Johnson said.

Johnson ended with a hopeful tone, saying he thinks the world will be much different a year after a vaccine is found and people are inoculated.