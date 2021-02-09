Nearly 60% of students at East Iredell Middle School in quarantine, school says

Iredell-Statesville Schools said nearly 60% of the East Iredell Middle School student body was in quarantine.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — East Iredell Middle School is switching to virtual learning after more than half of the student body was forced to quarantine.

Iredell-Statesville Schools said nearly 60% of students at East Iredell Middle are sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19. The school's transition to remote learning will be immediate and last through Sept. 10, when the district will re-evaluate the situation.

The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted 4-2 Tuesday to make masks mandatory in schools, reversing an earlier decision that made face coverings optional. East Iredell Middle School was among a handful of schools in the district that made masks mandatory before the vote due to COVID-19 cases within the school.

According to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker, all 100 North Carolina counties have high community transmission. Iredell County's latest positivity rate was 14.92% with 1,090 active cases. The CDC reports that 46.1% of eligible adults in Iredell County are fully vaccinated.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders have strongly encouraged masks in schools but haven't issued a mandate. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the recommendation was made because most school-aged children are too young to be vaccinated at this time.

