The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States was more than 530,000 just after 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 20,600 deaths in the U.S. and 32,000 recoveries.

The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world. About half of the deaths happened in New York state, but the concern is growing over the spread of the virus into the nation’s heartland. Hot spots are appearing in the Midwest, including nursing home deaths in Indiana and Iowa and deaths at the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Globally, confirmed infections have risen above 1.78 million. There were more than 109,000 deaths and 405,000 recoveries worldwide.

Churches streaming Easter Sunday service

With the Carolinas under an executive order banning groups of 10 or more, many Charlotte-area churches are live streaming Easter Sunday service.

Lake Forest Church live stream on WCNC.com Sunday at 10AM

Myers Park United Methodist Church live stream on WCNC.com Sunday at 11AM

Stanly County announces second COVID-19 associated death

Stanly County Health Department reported the second COVID-19 associated death in the county. The person died Saturday from complications associated with coronavirus.

The individual was an older adult in a residential care facility with underlying medical conditions.

Stanly County Health Department is working closely with the facility to identify and alert those who had contact with the individual.

As of April 11, Stanly County Health Department has reported 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6 people have recovered at this time.

Apple donates 100,000 N95 masks to SCEMD

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster confirmed Apple donated 100,000 N95 masks to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Gov. McMaster says they will be distributed to South Carolina's health care professionals and first responders.