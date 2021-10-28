ECU researchers use HVAC systems to detect the presence of COVID-19 in campus dorms

Researchers say the study results could also be used to try and improve air flow in hotels and aboard cruise ships

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Researchers at East Carolina University are the first to successfully use samples from HVAC systems to help detect the presence of COVID-19 throughout indoor spaces.

It's all part of a study conducted on campus during the spring 2021 semester in which three dorms were tested for air samples. Two of those dorms didn't know if students were tested. The third isolation dorm did house students with a positive COVID-19 test.

“Our data suggests its easier to detect the virus when the person is closer to the detection unit or on the same floor," NC Agromedicine Institute research faculty Dr. Sinan Sousan said.

In the two dorms, there was a 75% detection rate of COVID-19 in the HVAC systems. In the isolation dorm, the detection rate was 100%.

Researchers believe these study results can be applied in other scenarios, including inside hotels and aboard cruise ships.

“Buildings could be designed with a port in there and then it would be easy to sample and you could test for COVID, you could test for influenza any sort of pathogen that is spread through the air," ECU Professor Rachel Roper said.

Right now, Mecklenburg County remains under an indoor mask mandate, but Health Director Gibbie Harris says that could change as the numbers continue to trend down.

Researchers say tools like HVAC testing could help to better track the spread of the COVID-19 virus in indoor settings.

“How much they shed from the beginning when they’re affected to 10 days later and we can detect inside the filters for each day," Sousan said.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.