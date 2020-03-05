WASHINGTON — Teachers have faced unprecedented challenges on top of the ones they already had while working with parents to educate the nation's children.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about unexpected hurdles for educators that, for many, will last at least until the end of 2020. Businesses around the U.S. have taken notice and many are working to offer various discounts and freebies to say thank you.

Teacher Appreciation Week starts on Monday, May 4, and stretches through the week until May 8.



Participation and offer dates for different businesses and locations may vary, so be sure to check with the nearest location of the retailer before going out to the store. Also, some retailers are requiring a valid teacher ID. While some require you to sign up for email notifications or use the retailer's app. So, check those details along with safety protocols before going out.

Costco



The warehouse retailer is offering teachers a $30 Costco gift card with new memberships. For this deal, teachers are asked to visit Costco's discount page for more details.

Verizon

The company says they will be offering teachers a discount from $30 per month on unlimited plans with 4 lines on their Start Unlimited plans. Taxes and fees are extra, and you must enroll in autopay to receive the discount.



You can shop for plans and apply for the deal on Verizon's page for teachers.

Barnes & Noble

The large book retailer is offering up to 25% off of list priced books during what they're calling "Educator Appreciation Week." They're also offering 20% off of publisher's list prices for all purchases for the classroom.

And Barnes & Noble say they will also offer free curbside pickup for online orders.

Michaels

The popular craft store is offering teachers 20% off the entire purchase, including sale items. Educators must show a valid educator ID.

Teachers must complete an educator verification process through the Michael's Rewards program. To receive the discount, you must use your Michael's Rewards account to check out in store or online.

Sonic

The drive-in fast food restaurant is offering guests contactless ordering through the restaurant's app. If you enter the promo code "TEACHERS" you'll receive a free Large Drink or Slush with your purchase.

The promotion lasts from May 4 until May 8.



