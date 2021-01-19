NC showing encouraging early signs for some COVID-19 metrics but doctors warn, "there's a long way to go"

The past few days of daily cases and positive test rates show possible leveling after a long upward climb from the holidays, but doctors want more data first.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina could be turning a corner after suffering months under a holiday-related COVID-19 surge.

While the signs are still fresh, and health experts want to see more days of data before forming a conclusion on the trends, the last few statewide case reports and daily positive test rates show the metrics could be coming back down.

According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data, the average daily case increase has stuck close to 8,000 since early last week. That's after rising fairly steadily from roughly 1,200 new cases per day back in September.

Similarly, the positive test rate over the last 14 days is now 12.8%. It had peaked last week at around 14.5%, and this is the first significant decline for the metric since early September.

Leveling trends continue w/#NC #COVID19 daily cases & percent positive. Hospitalizations are still increasing, on avg. Record from Wednesday still stands. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/a5obO6Ddtl — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) January 19, 2021

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health, said he would like to see the current trend continue into next week before declaring the current situation a turnaround.

"We've been dealing with this for so long, we're almost a little hesitant to be too overly optimistic until we really see it. I am encouraged by it, make no mistake, but we know things can turn quickly," said Dr. Priest.

One metric that is still increasing, on average, is COVID-related hospitalizations. In North Carolina, the average daily coronavirus patient census is 3,900 over the last two weeks. Last Thursday, the state reported just shy of 4,000 patients, a record high.

Dr. Priest said if the state is, indeed, experiencing a turning of the corner, it might take 10 to 14 days longer to see hospitalizations start trending downward as well. Health officials have long reminded that this metric is a "lagging indicator," meaning it responds slower to influence than other metrics, both in rising and in falling.

"We're hopeful that this surge from holidays is now turning the corner, but we've had peaks and valleys before throughout the entire pandemic," said Dr. Priest.

While these early signs in cases and percent positive are promising, Dr. Priest reminds us that their levels are still extremely elevated. Within the Novant Health system, he calls COVID-related hospitalizations "incredibly high."