CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From parks to grocery stores, chances are if you've visited either they have changed quite a bit. Leaders are putting extra measures in place so people take social distancing seriously.

Sunday, at Romare Bearden Park, there was a group of young people out in force playing volleyball, despite the stay-at-home order.

This comes after county officials plea for social distancing.

"If we can not flatten the curve, that creates a huge dilemma for our county and residents," emergency management officials previously said. "When you are out in the community this weekend, I want you to think to yourself could you be at home?"

Right now, there is a push to limit crowds in public spaces like parks, lakes, and essential retailers.

"Everyone in this community has a role to play in this, and the better your role the quicker this will be done," Gibbie Harris said.

Grocery shopping is also starting to look a bit different.

Walmart now limited the number of customers in the store. Only about 20% of the store's capacity will be full at any given time. Once the limit is reached, a customer will be admitted once another person leaves.

Target also limited shoppers based on store size. The retailer additionally announced Thursday it will soon provide staff with disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift.

"They're very proud to be able to serve their community during these difficult times," Andrea Zinder/UFCW Local 324 President said. "But they're scared. They're absolutely scared."

Grocery delivery services or curbside pickup are good ways to avoid the store. But you'll have to be patient, most places are booked several days in advance, the same goes for Instacart.

If people continue to not take the stay-at-home order seriously, county officials say they could put more restrictions in place.

If you are shopping for essentials, the CDC recommends you always wash your hands before and after handling food and again after unloading your groceries at home.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

23 cases of COVID-19 linked to residents, staff at Hendersonville assisted living community

Three people arrested, charged with murder of missing woman

Tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

New coronavirus limits in the US brings religious freedom tension