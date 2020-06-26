"It's not business as usual"| Even though they're open, small businesses struggle to stay alive

Top Coat Nail Bar has been opened for weeks. Still, restrictions are keeping revenue down as businesses continue to struggle in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before COVID-19, Top Coat Nail Bar at Northlake Mall was only a few months old.

It then shut down for nearly three months. It reopened about a month ago, but the owner said it's still difficult to stay afloat.

"Business is definitely not back to normal," said Nathan Randle, owner of Top Coat Nail Bar. "It's open for limited business, it's not open for business as usual."

Customers are still wary of coming in with a virus that is still spreading in the community, according to Randle.

He's spent thousands of dollars on safety features including masks, hand sanitizers, and Plexiglas shields at every nail station to separate customers from technicians.

Pre-COVID, there were usually 10 to 12 nail technicians at the stations per shift. Currently, due to restrictions, only about five can work per shift.

"We have less clients per day," said Redd Flythe, a master nail technician at the business. "It has taken a hit financially."

A hit to each technician means a hit to a Charlotte-area household. It means families trying to keep their finances balanced, and hoping for a turnaround.

Randle said his business has lost more than $100,000 in revenue since COVID-19 started to spread. He applied for loans and relief but received nothing. Instead, larger area businesses received the aid.

"It's very frustrating," he explained. "When you think about opportunity and the American dream you want to have a booming business and thinking about where you were pre-COVID, and understanding that we haven't done anything to put ourselves in this position, it's frustrating."

Randle says the hard work by his team keeps him hopeful his business will make it.

"We always do," added.

A business trying to stay afloat, leaving its workers and owner wanting to apply more topcoats.