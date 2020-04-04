CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was Saturday morning in Weddington, but for Nicole Kibbee and her family, it might as well have been Christmas morning at the North Pole.

"Tom is a blessing," said Kibbee, who stood outside her home with her sons, watching an RV being backed into their driveway. "He is our sunshine in all of this darkness."

The coronavirus crisis has been dark for most of us, but for Kibbee, who's in emergency medicine, and for her husband Farshad, a surgeon, it's taken on an extra layer -- the need to quarantine within their own household.

"We had potentially already been exposed. We knew we needed to find someplace for him to stay," Kibbee said. "He's been bumping from on-call rooms to hotel rooms, and we realized this wasn't going away quickly, and we needed something else."

That's where Tom Bullard and his RV come in. Usually reserved for football tailgating, the RV was sitting around, unused.

"It popped up on Facebook: RVs 4 MDs," said Bullard.

Just as it sounds, the Facebook group connects people who have portable places to stay with medical staff needing to quarantine or isolate away from their families.

"A lot of people are going through things right now, and this is just another way to help," Bullard said.

But for Kibbee and her family, it means the world. It's a nearby place for her husband to ride out the storm, for however long it lasts.

"It was really hard to figure out -- if he's going to get sick, if we're going to get sick, and if we do, who's going to take care of the boys," Kibbee said. "It's nice that we have an option now."

To learn more about RVs 4 MDs, visit the group's Facebook page.

