Some businesses say they plan to ease into reopening, wary of rushing back to work immediately.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday at 5 p.m., North Carolina will be under modified stay-at-home orders, with current restrictions loosening slowly under what state leaders are calling "Phase 1."

Among the changes, retailers will be able to open with 50 percent capacity and enforced social distancing and frequent sanitation. Bars, salons, and gyms will remain closed. Restaurants will remain take-out and delivery only.

The developments have come as a relief for many businesses, but some are also feeling the weight of what reopening would entail.

"It would be great to make money again," said Nichole Smith, a hair stylist and Creative Director at Orange Olive Hair Gallery in NoDa. "It would be great to be back behind the chair. It would be great having those relationships again. It's definitely been a little bit of a hardship for all of us."

Despite the eagerness to get back to work, Smith also says, it's a burden lifted knowing salons aren't part of Phase 1.

"I'm glad we're not open this week," said Smith. "Give it a few weeks and see how it goes in some of the other states."

Smith says the whole salon has been brainstorming how to safely reopen when the time comes. Mainly, she's concerned with getting enough protective gear and cleaning products. She also worries about her family at home, including her husband and oldest son, who have asthma and would be considered at-risk for COVID-19 complications.

"We all care about our community and our families and what we would be bringing home to them, and what could possibly spread," said Smith.

Massage therapist Nicole Thomas also feeling a dilemma and it centers around a line in the governor's Phase 1 order.

"I'm kinda wishing that loophole hadn't been there or that it had been clarified," said Thomas.

In that order, the section detailing businesses that will remain closed during Phase 1 includes massage therapists but also says, "except that massage therapists may provide medical massage therapy upon the specific referral of a medical or naturopathic healthcare provider."

Thomas says many of her clients fall under that exemption.

"Some people are chomping at the bit, and I have to restrain them saying, 'No, we need some guidance here before we safely reopen," said Thomas.

"It adds confusion. It adds more uncertainty than if we were told to stay closed."

Thomas has reached out the state licensing board for more guidance on the wording of that order and received an email back saying the board had no more information to give.

For now, it's a cautious, but optimistic, approach, with plenty of time taken to develop new policies and procedures for operating in a COVID-19 world, with no desire to rush back in.