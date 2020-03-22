CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, family and friends of Brett Thomas Butler of Charlotte gathered outside of Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte where Butler died.

Due to cautionary measures taken in light of COVID-19, the family says many who wanted to visit Butler weren't able to visit him in the hospital.

“Whenever he passed, nobody could come visit him because of the coronavirus," his sister Brittany Kjos said. "Everything with protocol we've got to follow, so we were trying to organize this — a way to grieve without being next to each other."

His friends and family brought signs to the hospital as a way to honor him as they stood outside mourning.

His family says he was an organ donor, saving four people’s lives. His loved ones remember him for bringing joy to others.

“He was the light of the party, everywhere he’d go," Butler's friend Josh Gray said.

