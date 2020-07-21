Charlotte's Festival in the Park canceled for 2020

The decision was made by the Festival’s Board of Directors following several months of conversations with participating artists and event partners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Festival in the Park announced Tuesday the cancellation of the 2020 Festival, which had been scheduled for September 25 – 27 at Freedom Park in Dilworth.

This will be only the second cancellation since the Festival’s founding in 1964. Renovations in Freedom Park resulted in the 1994 cancellation.

“While we regret the circumstances, we believe this is the best decision as our community continues to navigate an unprecedented health crisis”, said Mark Boone, president of the Festival’s board of directors. “We look forward to inviting everyone back to Freedom Park for Charlotte’s long-standing community celebration of visual and performing artists in September 2021.”

Festival in the Park is hosted by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation. For more information on the Festival, visit their website.