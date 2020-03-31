YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Tuesday, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22. One of those who died was a York County resident.
It's the first death related to coronavirus announced in York County. York County currently has 56 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the latest update from SCDHEC.
Of the four additional deaths reported Tuesday, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions, and one was a middle-aged individual with no underlying health conditions.
They lived in Aiken, Calhoun, Marion and York counties. No specific information has been released about the York County individual.
DHEC also is reporting 158 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,083 cases in 42 counties.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 17 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 19 cases
- Clarendon County: 7 cases
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 4 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 18 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 13 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 13 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
- Sumter County: 5 cases
- York County: 13 cases
