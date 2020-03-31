YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Tuesday, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22. One of those who died was a York County resident.

It's the first death related to coronavirus announced in York County. York County currently has 56 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the latest update from SCDHEC.

Of the four additional deaths reported Tuesday, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions, and one was a middle-aged individual with no underlying health conditions.

They lived in Aiken, Calhoun, Marion and York counties. No specific information has been released about the York County individual.

DHEC also is reporting 158 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,083 cases in 42 counties.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Abbeville County: 1 case

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 8 cases

Bamberg County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 17 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 19 cases

Clarendon County: 7 cases

Dorchester County: 5 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 4 cases

Georgetown County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 18 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 5 cases

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 13 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 13 cases

Spartanburg County: 7 cases

Sumter County: 5 cases

York County: 13 cases

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

SC governor shuts down non-essential businesses statewide

VERIFY: Don't use soap to wash your produce

Stocks closed on worst quarter since 2008

Lowe's confirms two cases of COVID-19 in the Charlotte area