Florida family loses four loved ones to COVID-19 in a matter of three months

TAMPA, Fla — As President Biden pleads with families to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19, the message hits close to home for a Florida family.

"My grandfather passed away, April 1, my uncle passed away April 14, my grandmother passed away April 24, my father passed away Saturday," Wilfredo Diaz said.

Losing one family member to the virus is heartbreaking, but the Diaz family lost four in three months.

"The only way I can describe it is a tragedy," Luis Diaz said.

His father Raul Diaz was the last left fighting. He was rushed to the hospital in Immokalee, where the family is from, then transferred to Tampa General Hospital for a chance to survive.

"Eventually his body gave up and he passed away. He didn't want any of us to know his pain," Luis said.

The Diaz family isn't alone. According to the CDC, Latinos in the U.S. are two times as likely to catch COVID-19 compared to someone who's white. The community is also nearly two and a half times more likely to die from the virus.

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows Latinos make up 42 percent of the cases in Florida and vaccinations are still lagging.

"The reason why is there are so many different factors. There can be things from work-related factors to getting infected at work, to the way that individuals live and you can't quarantine in a household with multiple generations. That can actually be more common among certain Latino populations than it is among Whites, so you see a disproportionate spread of diseases," Dr. Jill Roberts said.

The epidemiologist with USF Public Health says hesitancy to get the shot has slowed vaccinations. Getting the shot into our communities could've helped save lives like Raul's.

"I was against it. I just never took a flu shot. I thought it, you know, superstitious conspiracy theories, just a bunch of crazy stuff, but when it hit this close to home, I am now fully vaccinated," Wilfredo said.

Losing their loved ones changed all of their minds. The Diaz boys are all fully vaccinated to protect their mom who survived her own COVID battle.

"We've been fighting this for over a year now and it's killed many and it's going to continue. It's sad to say. It's sad that we had to be a family that experienced it," Luis said.

As the family prepares for their fourth funeral, they are looking for assistance.

They're also looking for their father's favorite car to lead the funeral procession. If anyone in the area of Immokalee owns a 57 Chevy Bel Air, the family would love to hear from you. They can be contacted at (239) 503-0579.