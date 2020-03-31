CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina grocery chain Food Lion announced Tuesday that it will donate $3.1 million to "address critical community needs" amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Funding from the donation will go to fight hunger, research for a coronavirus vaccine and care for employees and their families during the crisis.

Here's how the $3.1 million will be broken down, according to Food Lion

$500,000 will go toward medical research at UNC Health. Scientists are working to develop treatments for coronavirus.

$1 million, the equivalent of 10 million meals, will be given to Food Lion Feeds. This program provides food to local communities. Last week, Food Lion donated $600,000 to food banks across the region, including a large donation to Second Harvest of Metrolina. The additional funds will provide relief for those who may need more support during these unprecedented times such as children who need food because of school closures, seniors who are on limited incomes as well as our neighbors who are laid off from their jobs and just need a little help.

An additional $1 million will be poured into the Lion's Pride Foundation, which is an emergency care fund to support employees and their families during the crisis.

RELATED: Who's Hiring: Thousands of retail jobs needed during COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Food Lion donates $50,000 to North Carolina food banks

“At Food Lion, our customers and associates who are part of the towns and cities we serve, are at the heart of everything we do and now, more than ever, we want to make sure we care for and nourish them during this time,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “Our neighbors’ lives have been changed so much over the past several weeks and we know many of our customers and associates’ families have been affected by the closure of schools and businesses as the entire nation works together to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. While these actions are necessary, our communities are struggling and it has further increased the need, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors, including seniors and children who struggle with food insecurity and all who are in fear of contracting the disease, to have access to fresh, affordable food.”