Food Lion employee in Rock Hill tests positive for COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Store associate at a Food Lion in Rock Hill has tested positive for COVID-19, Food Lion confirms.

According to the grocery chain, the employee works at the store location at 1260 E. Main St. in Rock Hill, S.C.

The associate last worked on June 18 and will not return to work until cleared by health officials, the store reports.

Associates in the store were notified shortly after we were made aware of the positive test.

Full statement from Food Lion:

In an abundance of caution, we took immediate action to execute an enhanced cleaning procedure as guided from the local, state and national health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control. These cleaning procedures were in addition to our ongoing, rigorous sanitary practices, which have been greatly expanded during the health crisis.

We continue to encourage our associates and customers to join us in taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to follow the recommendations from the CDC, including regular handwashing, following proper social distancing measures and staying home when sick.

Our thoughts are with our associate and with all of those who have contracted this illness across the community.

