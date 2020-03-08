x
Coronavirus

3 Forest Hills HS football players test positive for COVID-19

Multiple players have been cleared to return to football practice after three student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up of the american ball on the field - 3D Illustration

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple student-athletes at Forest Hills High School in Union County have been cleared to return to football practice after three players tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a spokesperson for Union County Public Schools, three players in one of the team's small workout pods tested positive a few weeks ago. All of the players in that pod were quarantined and are now allowed to return to practice. 

Union County is now entering Phase 2 of NCHSAA summer workouts, which means equipment can be shared, namely footballs. Schools in Union County began workouts on July 6. Teams with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have not yet begun team workouts at this time. 

