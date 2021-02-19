Former Gaston County Schools principal dies of COVID-19 complications

Terry Usery is one of the latest victims of COVID-19. His family said he tested positive for the virus last week and passed away just days later on Valentine's Day.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community is mourning the loss of a former Gaston County Schools principal and board member.

"Terry was amazing, he loved people, and loved helping people," Usery's sister, Jamie Bumgarner said.

Usery was a dedicated educator with Gaston County schools for nearly four decades.

He was a star educator, a devoted Christian, and a talented musician.

"Once he was in your life, he was in your life for good," former student, Rachel Mower said.

On the last day of school as soon as the last bus was leaving the parking lot he would do cartwheels in the parking lot, I mean he was an older man, he was not little," former colleague Cherie Hudson said. "To see him doing cartwheels was just hilarious."

He taught and served as principal at several schools, but Tryon Elementary was his home. His name at the entrance of the school.

"He gave so much of himself and expected no recognition, and it just so sad that it was such an unfortunate circumstance," Mower said.

Terry tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday. Just a few days later he passed away due to complications. His sister Jamie Bumgarner saw him take his last breath.

Former Gaston County Schools principal and board member, Terry Usery passed away on Valentine’s Day. His family says they don’t think he would have died if he didn’t test positive for #COVID19. I have his story tonight at 5:30 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/PXGi33hfEE — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) February 19, 2021

"I went to take his temperature and he couldn't catch his breath he was panting and when I was calling the ambulance he stopped breathing," Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner is still in disbelief. The loss has been painful for so many in Gaston County.

Bumgarner asking the community to take the virus seriously because her brother still had so much life to live.

"He took precautions but you just never know and it is serious and deadly. It hurts me that people don't take it seriously," Bumgarner said. "Just tell your family you love them."

Usery was 68-years-old and did have underlying health conditions.