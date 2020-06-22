Fort Mill High School cancels all athletics after person tests positive for COVID-19

The district says it has notified anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive. All practices through June 26 are canceled.

FORT MILL, S.C. — All athletic practices at Fort Mill High School are shut down after a person affiliated with the athletic department tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

Fort Mill Schools confirmed the positive test with the following statement Monday:

“The district was notified that an individual involved with the athletic program at Fort Mill high school tested positive for Covid-19. As per district protocols, we have notified anyone who may have come into direct contact with the individual who tested positive. As a precaution, we have also canceled all Fort Mill High School athletic practices for the week of June 22 through June 26.”

The district has not said if the person who tested positive was a student or an employee of Fort Mill High School.