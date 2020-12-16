Fort Mill Schools going remote for 2 days due to COVID-19

All schools in the Fort Mill district will have remote learning for two days due to new cases of COVID-19 being reported in multiple schools.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools announced that all schools in the district will move to virtual learning for the remainder of this week due to the spread of COVID-19 in multiple schools.

All schools will have remote classes on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 as a precaution. According to Fort Mill Schools, multiple new cases of COVID-19 have been reported this week in several schools and programs.

Two schools, Fort Mill Elementary and Pleasant Knoll Middle School, were already in virtual learning this week due to COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,303 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday with 4 new additional deaths and 1,046 COVID-related hospitalizations.

In an email to parents, the district said in part, "We understand this may cause challenges for our families. We apologize for such short notice but the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Your student’s school or teacher will be in contact soon to provide more information about the virtual learning process."