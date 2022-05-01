Fort Mill schools return with updated COVID-19 guidance

DHEC'S school exclusion list is updated with changes to its protocols for quarantines, close contacts and for those who test positive for COVID-19.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill schools return Wednesday with updated COVID-19 guidance.

Under South Carolina law, school districts are required to follow SDHEC'S school exclusion list which establishes protocols for infected individuals and those who are determined to be close contacts

"We had all of our staff back yesterday and we went through all guidelines from the CDC and DHEC," Joe Burke, Fort Mill communications officer, said.

DHEC'S close contact quarantine period varies depending on your vaccination status. If you are fully vaccinated you do not have to quarantine, but if you are not you must quarantine for a minimum of five days.

"Over the holiday break, the CDC did come out with changes to isolation and quarantine taking it down to five days for both positive and close contact cases," Burke said.

Though the close contact quarantine period varies depending on your vaccination status. They say vaccinated, or not, anyone who has close-contact exposure to someone positive has wear a mask through day 10 and get tested on day five.

According to protocols, if a student or staff member tests positive they must be isolated at least five days prior to symptoms and must wear a mask six to 10 days.

They say those who test positive and are asymptomatic must also isolate for five days and and provide updates about their symptoms over the last 24 hours.

Along with these changes the district said they will continue the current mitigation strategies like limiting the amount of visitors and encouraging masks in school buildings and on buses.

Right now Fort Mill Schools still has their district testing sites in place for students and staff, and they're also working to bring even more sites out to the community in the near future.

