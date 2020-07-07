Fort Mill Town Council approves face mask mandate

Violators of the new ordinance will be issued a warning on their first offense but could face a fine of between $25 and $100 on any subsequent offense.

FORT MILL, S.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the United States and in the Carolinas, Fort Mill Town Council has approved a mandatory face mask requirement for public area's within the city limits.

Officials said the approved ordinance requires the public to wear face coverings while inside any food, retail and service establishments within Town limits and inside any Town government offices.

The ordinance, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, will require all members of the public to wear a face-covering while inside establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial retail stores, and all service businesses, such as salons and barbershops.

A face covering is defined in the ordinance as a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth, such as a medical or cloth mask, bandana, scarf or gaiter.

Violators of the new ordinance will be issued a warning on their first offense but could face a fine of between $25 and $100 on any subsequent offense. Repeated violations by any establishment could also result in suspension or revocation of occupancy permits or business license for their location.

Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said the Town is following suit with other municipalities in the state that have established a face-covering ordinance. She said the Town’s primary focus is on health and safety.

“While wearing a mask may not prevent the transference of this virus, all indications appear to support that wearing one does greatly reduce the opportunity to share the virus with others. Much like covering your mouth when you cough, wearing a mask in public places helps to minimize the chances for the virus to be shared between people,” Savage said.