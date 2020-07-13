x
Four North Carolina A&T State University student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

The university reports all four of the student-athletes are asymptomatic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four North Carolina A&T State University student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university reports all four of the student-athletes are asymptomatic. The students who tested positive are isolating in a designated area on campus. The university said N.C. A&T student-athletes who live on campus, live in groups of 8-10 people and workout with each group. 

The university has conducted daily temperature and symptom screening of student-athletes. Masks are also a requirement for the student-athletes when they’re not working out.

