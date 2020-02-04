CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9, made up of more than 2,000 law enforcement officers from agencies across Mecklenburg County, is calling on Charlotte to start compensating officers for hazard pay.

In a Facebook post originally shared Wednesday, the group called on Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to pass a similar action as other mayors around the country, that would pay officers and other essential city workers hazard pay as they remain on the front lines and at times are at risk.

"We reached out to city leadership last week as a matter of fact, trying to one, have a sit-down conversation with them and discuss all of this stuff. But for numerous delays, obviously with stuff going on, we understand, but one, they're still refusing to come to the table to speak with us, and two, address the concerns that we have," said Chris Kopp, the FOP's public information officer.

Kopp said officers, firefighters, paramedics and others are constantly on the front lines and can't work from home to do their jobs.

RELATED: Medic paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

He and others believe compensation should be put in place for the work being done despite the risks.

"We are in hazardous situations in this city," Kopp said. "Now they're being asked to go into the elements to expose themselves, and not only that they take this home to their friends and family."

Atlanta's mayor enacted hazard pay just days ago, according to reports. It will mandate that some 5,400 city workers on the front lines will be paid an extra $500 per month.

"All of the city of Charlotte employees that are essentially exposing themselves or potentially exposing themselves, deserve this hazard pay," Kopp said.

Mayor Lyles could recommend the idea, but she couldn't just order it to happen. Instead, more power is held by the city manager, Marcus Jones.

However, any additional pay would likely need the approval of city council.

"We try to perceive ourselves as this big city that leads from the front but we tend to be following a lot," Kopp said. "We see that (other cities) are protecting their employees by providing this additional benefit to them for having to work in all of these awful elements."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the mayor's office for a response but has not heard back yet.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

'It’s such a blessing' | Charlotte moms build furniture showroom to help formerly homeless people

Teen arrested weeks after fatal shooting in Matthews

Essential employees: What are your rights?

Charlotte librarians using 3D printers to make masks for healthcare workers