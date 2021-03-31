A note from the owner (who currently is at home sick with covid, so you know, if this is incoherent or rambling.." Today we had a customer (who has been problematic in the past since the onset of the pandemic with our protocols) call us "stupid" and declare that she refused to follow the safety measures we have set in place. I'm posting this mostly because I am so beyond frustrated that my employees have to consistently deal with this behavior. I know we are not unique in dealing with this, small (and big) businesses local and national have had these issues. I just want to be clear, while the health of my employees and their families may not be everyone's concern (apparently), it is my number one priority. If everyone on staff remains healthy, our customers stay healthy, the larger community stays healthy, etc .. We plan to reevaluate our protocol in a few months, but in the meantime we still require masks in the shop, we will continue to only allow a certain number of customers in at once (because I know you remember how cramped our small space can get when we're busy), and our curbside pick up option is available if you prefer not to wear a mask. To all of our AMAZING customers/regulars who have supported us this past year, thank you (because the vast majority are really the best). I understand everyone is over all of this (I can assure you wearing a mask for hours on end in a hot kitchen in the swampy hell death that is Florida is not fun), but there are still vulnerable folks our there who need other members of society looking out for their health and well-being. Also on a personal note, covid isn't fun."