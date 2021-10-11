Funeral to be held Monday after Iredell County deputy dies from COVID-19

Sgt. Gary Mayhorn served with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office from 2003, most recently as a supervisor at the Iredell County jail.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A funeral will be held Monday for an Iredell County deputy who died from complications caused by COVID-19.

Sgt. Gary Mayhorn served with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office from 2003, most recently as a supervisor at the Iredell County jail.

"Sergeant Mayhorn will be remembered as a humble, caring officer, who gave so much of himself to ensure the safety and well-being of those entrusted to his care," Sheriff Darren Campbell wrote on Facebook. "He always had a smile on his face, and often an encouraging word, when you saw him."

Mayhorn's funeral graveside will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Iredell Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeff Webb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any local animal shelter.

