x
Coronavirus

Funeral to be held Monday after Iredell County deputy dies from COVID-19

Sgt. Gary Mayhorn served with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office from 2003, most recently as a supervisor at the Iredell County jail.
Credit: Iredell County Sheriff's Office
Sgt. Gary Mayhorn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A funeral will be held Monday for an Iredell County deputy who died from complications caused by COVID-19.

Sgt. Gary Mayhorn served with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office from 2003, most recently as a supervisor at the Iredell County jail. 

"Sergeant Mayhorn will be remembered as a humble, caring officer, who gave so much of himself to ensure the safety and well-being of those entrusted to his care," Sheriff Darren Campbell wrote on Facebook. "He always had a smile on his face, and often an encouraging word, when you saw him."

Mayhorn's funeral graveside will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Iredell Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeff Webb officiating. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any local animal shelter.

Thoughts of comfort may be left online here.

 

