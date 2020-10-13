x
Gaston County elementary school moving to remote learning until October 26

The temporary move to remote learning comes as multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified among students or staff.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gardner Park Elementary School will move to remote learning until Monday, October 26 after positive COVID-19 tests were identified within the school, according to a letter sent to families.

According to the letter, seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified among students and employees on Friday. Since Friday, one additional case has been confirmed and two students or employees are waiting for their results. 

The letter, sent from Gaston County Schools Superintendent W. Jeffrey Booker and Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Director Steve Eaton, said teachers will be contacting parents and guardians with more information about remote learning.  

"The temporary closure of Gardner Park Elementary is a necessary precautionary measure," the letter to parents reads. "While the school has implemented a number of practices in accordance with health and safety guidelines, we believe closing the school for now and transitioning to remote learning is the best way to protect students, employees, parents, and others." 

The contact tracing process is still underway. School officials said anyone who may have been impacted should expect to be contacted in the coming days.

