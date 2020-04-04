GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Muddy River Distillery in Belmont announced it has begun production of hand sanitizer for first responders and healthcare workers in Gaston County.

The decision to supply sanitizer was made after the distillery temporarily closed tours due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Muddy River donated 95 gallons of hand sanitizer to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

In a press release, Muddy River said they plan to produce and donate more than 300 gallons to healthcare workers in the Gaston County area. They have partnered with Lowe's Home Improvement, who is helping offset production costs.

Muddy River Distillery

“Right now we’re just focused on making and donating the needed hand sanitizer to our healthcare providers at CaroMont Health and first responders here in Gaston County. It's great to even be able to help right now,” said Robbie Delaney, co-owner of Muddy River Distillery.

