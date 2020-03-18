GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County is reporting its first presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

The patient, who like other patients is not being publicly identified, is in isolation at home.

“We realize a confirmed case in our community can cause alarm, but this is further proof we need to continue to comply with our social distancing directives and requests,” said Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services Director Chris Dobbins. “As testing increases, we anticipate we will see more positive cases and I have never been more confident in our ability to track contacts and monitor individuals to slow the spread.”

Medical samples taken from the patient will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for confirmation of this presumptive case.

The testing was completed in Mecklenburg County and reported back to Gaston County.

At the time of announcement, North Carolina had at least 66 cases and South Carolina had 47.

Symptoms of coronavirus include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

With allergy season approaching, we want to make sure you're aware of the differences in symptoms between them, Coronavirus and the Flu.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, are asked to contact their doctor.

Hotline have been established to help residents. Those numbers are:

North Carolina: 866-462-3821

South Carolina: 855-472-3432

Officials across the state are encouraging people to avoid crowds and stay home.

During a meeting Monday, the White House coronavirus task force encouraged no gatherings over ten people.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper has issued a declaration to prevent all gatherings over 100 people.

